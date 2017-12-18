The Converse x JW Anderson Glitter_Gutter Collab is Delightfully Bedazzling

Following a previous collaboration between J.W.Anderson and Converse, the British designer and sportswear/street wear giant team up again to launch even more must-cop footwear.

Just in time for the onslaught of holiday parties swiftly approaching is the “Glitter_Gutter” unisex pack, which features a glittery Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 and an equally glistening Thunderbolt ‘84.

Inspired by the dissonance between convention and disruption, the redesigned All Star ’70 were crafted to appear modernized and are the core pair in the pack. The high-top shoe comes in three colorways, including “Green Black,” “Blue/Green” and “Blue/Hot Pink.” In addition, the Thunderbolt ‘84 appears as a runner’s silhouette, and is available in “Barbaros Cherry” and “Classic Green.”

Recently launched on December 14, shop the full collection here, and enjoy the video below about the collaboration by Larry Clark, director of the movie Kids.