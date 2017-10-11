The Hundreds Unveils Epic ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ Collection

On October 5 The Hundreds, the Classic Californian Streetwear brand, launched a collaborative Who Framed Roger Rabbit capsule collection. Available at their flagship store as well as on their website and select online retailers, the 1998 Disney film is noted to be a favorite movie of the streetwear brands founder, Bobby Hundreds’.

Delightfully nostalgic of the ’90s era and the film, the line features favorite characters such as Roger, Jessica Rabbit, Benny the Cab, the weasels and Baby Herman. No matter which you prefer, they’re available on a series of graphic T-shirts, hoodies, a workwear-inspired jacket and a light wash denim button-up shirt. Cool accessories include a snapback, beanie, pin set, rubber keychain and two coffee mugs.

As you can see, neutral-tones of pinks and yellows highlights the collection with playful eye-catching prints and finely designed embroidery featuring the characters.

They even faithfully recreate Roger’s distinctive red overalls, complete with a silk polka-dot bow tie!

Shop The Hundreds x Who Framed Roger Rabbit full collection here.