The Ideal Tops for Thanksgiving No Matter Where You Go

Thanksgiving is near which means, most likely you’re heading home to be with friends and family. Now, all you have to do is figure out what to wear to eat turkey.

Even though it’s tradition that everyone gathers around a table for turkey, not all Thanksgiving dinners are alike. Some might be filled with home cooking and family, while others may be spent at the local diner with your gang of besties. So, to help you stay fashionable, (even in cozy sweats!) check out our variety of stylish looks for any type of Thanksgiving you may be attending.

Camouflage Hooded Sweatshirt by Zara

Choosing comfort doesn’t mean you’re stuck in unflattering sweats. This hooded sweatshirt not only comes in a cool camouflage design, it’s the perfect accompaniment for all your skinny jeans while feasting on the holiday mean.





Gafton Tie Back Cashmere Sweater by Equipment

For any girl with a sophisticated style you won’t be able to keep their hands off this classic oversized cashmere sweater that’s been reinvented with a twist. Complete the look with jeans or leggings and any pair of tall or short boots- and you’ve got a great look for meeting up with your whole hang of besties for the holiday dinner.





Sherpa Grey Hooded Cardigan by Almost Famous

A simple comfy garment that’s perfect for staying cozy while celebrating the holiday. The oversized fit is a nice silhouette to rock when leggings should you really splurge at dinner.





Corbin Floral Dragon Pullover by Lauren Moshi

Staying comfy, especially after a big meal never looked so good, especially in a super soft pullover hoodie. The dragons and floral embroidery make lounging around even better. You’ll enjoy this piece from season to season.





Allison Button Down Shirt by RAILS

RAILS is known for their ultra-soft, plaid button-downs in wonderful color palettes. Offering a flattering silhouette, this will become an essential in your closet that you’ll wear for years to come.





Polka Dots Side Zipper Crewneck by Sundry

Perfect for the stylish girl that’s into more casual pieces, you’ll love traveling to your families or friends house over the holiday in this pullover. Offering ultimate comfort from the heavy fleece fabric, the all over polka dots, boxy fit and side zipper takes your boring old sweatshirts to the next level.





Fringe Poncho by Gypsy 05

A festive piece to wear for the fall season, we love this fringe poncho- crafted in an eye catching Aztec pattern and designed with an oversized fit to hide any few extra holiday pounds that might arrive over the holiday.