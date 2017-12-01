The Winter Shop at Converse

No matter how much Holiday shopping we’ve done, winter always seems to sneak up and catch us off guard. Of course, we all want to keep wearing our usual short-sleeve tees and for as long as possible, but there will come a time when the temperature outside just won’t allow it.

Get prepared for winter before you’re caught freezing your tuchas off. With the brisk chill on the verge, Converse has ushered in toasty new models of our favorite chucks, as well apparel. Check out our favorite designs, winterized.

Chuck Taylor All Star Leather and Faux Fur Chelsee

With cozy faux-fun lining, a rubber outsole for traction and a leather high-top for premium comfort, these are a luxe approach to our favorite shoe that enhances warmth.





Sideline Down Puffer Jacket

Never run from the cold again. The Sideline Down Puffer has a DWR finish (durable and water-repellent), faux fur in the hood, and lots of pocket space to stuff your winter gloves in.





Sideline Down Vest

Ready to keep you toasty this winter while leaving your arms unencumbered for work or play. It’s perfect for layering under your jacket on those extra bitter cold nights.





One Star Mid Counter Climate High Top

From their Counter Climate Collection this shoe is enhanced for rain-or-shine comfort. Meticulous design, premium materials and durable construction help keep your feet warm and dry, no matter what the weather.





Jogger Pants

Warm, soft and comfortable made with 100% French terry making this a hit from the Converse Essentials Collection. Classic pieces you can enjoy for years to come.





Shop the Converse winter collection here.