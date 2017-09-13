This Fall Go Mad For Plaid Fashion

Plaid is not just for lumberjacks! The comeback of plaid in the fashion world is a welcomed departure from the grungy flannel shirts that dominated the 1990’s. Whether you’re going for a casual or more sophisticated look, tartan can be taken from the home to the office, and to your fav happy hour spot. With Fall in full-swing, now’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe in the timeless pattern with stylish hues of neutrals, as well as bright and soft tones that will have you looking fabulous and on-trend.

Monroe Plaid Long Blazer Coat

Not only does this coat ooze elegance, Pixie Markets long plaid blazer is the perfect in-between jacket as we transition from the fall into the colder season. In a delightful tartan of neutral colors, it’ll match with all of your skinny jeans or trousers, and you can even wear with a vibrant colored scarf to add a little flair





Converse x Woolrich Chelsee Buffalo Plaid Shoes

Incredibly functional and bad-ass, any girl that spends her time hiking and camping will love these outdoor shoes. Featuring an eye-catching black and yellow buffalo print, they’re designed with high-quality wool to keep your feet warm even on the coldest days. And, your toes will appreciate the elastic gores on the ankles and rubber outsole that ensures you can trudge through any rain or snowstorm.





Athena Double Slit Maxi Skirt

This black and white plaid skirt from Alice & Olivia is a fabulous couture take on a grungy look. The high waist line is perfect to compliment a fitted vintage tee or tucked in button-up top. Throw it on with a cropped or leather jacket for the ultimate look— or, grab the matching Orten Cupped bustier for a full and fabulous look.





Hunter Plaid Shirt

The company RAILS are known for producing top-of-the-line tartan apparel, and you’ll want to live in their Hunter Shirt with buttery soft lightweight fabric. With a relaxed fit, try the dainty Rosewood sky color perfect for layering over and under other pieces all year round, and will look exceptional paired with any dark or light denim jackets.





Cheap Monday Crime Flannel Dress

A modern take on the plaid baby-doll dress, this flannel mid-length shirt dress features a gathering stretch waist to offer a lovely silhouette that flatters any figure. For an edgier rock-n-roll look, or to show off your love for the 90’s, complete the look with a pair of doc marten or army combat boots, and your favorite leather jacket.