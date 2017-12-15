Thoughtful Gifts for the Man on Santa’s Nice List

Buying a gift for a dude over the holidays is no easy feat. Many men share that common hard-to-shop-for trait. And, let’s be real, many guys did not make it on Santa’s nice list this year.

But, for those who have, finding a great gift then can be a pain, especially when you take into account gifts like box sets of cologne they never asked for, subscriptions to craft/artisanal boxes they’ll never open, or fake-ice-cubes-and-decanter sets that are just plain gross. Excluding those, here’s a list of presents to consider.

Blk Pine Workshop Ball Park Duffle

A wonderful canvas bag he’ll use for the gym or weekend getaways. Simple and uncomplicated with exterior pockets and an adjustable strap. He’ll be surprised by how much he goes to use it. You’ll love that you got it on sale for $60 and not the original $140 price.





Psycho Bunny Skinny Silk Black Tie

Even nice guys can have a rebellious side. And, the cool skinny bunny tie from Psycho Bunny is an excellent gift that shows off his stylish bad boy look while still looking sharp and dapper. This tie comes in a variety of colors so you can either choose the standard black, or one of their other more vibrant hues.





Kiehl’s Facial Fuel

Rid your mind of outdated products like Axe, or Old Spice. Men love Kiehl’s, and in truth they want an easy option to tackle dry skin. You can either start him off with the single, vitamin-enriched non-oily facial moisturizer or even go for the full starter kit at $43.





Original Penguin Wooly Check Trapper Hat

A guy can never own too many hats. A lovely present he can enjoy when temperatures drop and he’s gotta brave the outdoors. The adjustable chin strap and stylish wool lining ensures his ears and head are always nice-n-toasty.





Paul Smith Silver Button Cufflinks

Ensure your man is always looking his best for those special dress-up occasions. Presented in a black gift-box, these finely crafted button cufflinks add a cool edge to any outfit. Check out Paul Smith’s full collection of reasonably priced cufflinks, with fun designs in glasses, dice, skulls, bicycles you’ll be sure to find something that best suits his personality.