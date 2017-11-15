Tis the Season to Up Your Pajama Game

There’s something about November- when the days start getting dark earlier and we’re forced to readjust to brisker temperatures. During the week you might make weekend plans with a handful of people, but come Friday all you want to do is hibernate at home and wrap yourself in layers of soft comfy fabrics.

Especially with Thanksgiving right around the corner, now’s the perfect time to refresh your comfortable lounge clothes and pajamas. Whether it be for watching holiday movies all day while you snuggle your cat or for binge-eating comfort food with the family our selection of pajamas and lounge wear ensures you remain the coziest.