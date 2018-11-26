“To Kill A Mockingbird” Wraps Over One Million Dollars In Less Than 12 Hours After 60 Minutes Piece Airs

Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird, a new play by Aaron Sorkin starring Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, sold over $1 million of tickets in the 12 hours following the broadcast of a behind the scenes feature on the CBS news magazine “60 Minutes.”

Sorkin, director Bartlett Sher, Daniels, and fellow cast member LaTanya Richardson Jackson were interviewed by correspondent Steve Kroft for the report.

To Kill A Mockingbird is currently in previews and will open on Thursday, December 13 at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). Tickets for To Kill A Mockingbird are available at the Shubert Theatre box office, by going to Telecharge.com.