Uncover Retro Delights at UniqueVintage.com

Whether you’re a fan of looks from the roaring 20’s, or get a kick out of fashion from the 60’s, 70’s or 80’s, Unique Vintage offers remarkable apparel from all eras. Inspired from one girl’s love of vintage clothing, the company caters to like-minded retro and vintage-inspired fashion fiends that live for timeless styles and not generic retail brands. Check out some of their newest arrivals and see why they’re the hub to shop for all things fabulously antique.



Mustard & Burgundy Polka Dot Long Sleeve V-Neck Blouse

This vintage mustard long sleeve blouse is sprinkled with deep burgundy polka dots and features a tapered bodice that creates a retro style silhouette that shapes and flaunts your best curves. Complete the look with a swing skirt and high-waisted pants for a totally classic outfit.



Banned 1940s Style Teal Green High Waist Anika Pants

These vintage stunners from exude a total 1940s style. Complete in a charming high waist design and crafted in a lightweight woven blend. These teal delights are perfect to rock at the office and to all your after work gatherings.



Retro Style Olive Green & Floral Print Sleeved Peplum Flare Dress

This lovely flare dress is delightful throwback that’ll make you feel fragrant, sunny and in full bloom ! A vintage staple, crafted in a soft and stretchy fabric knit of pink and purple florals through an olive green background, it’ll embellish your flirtatious stride!



1950s Style Royal Blue Cotton Swing Skirt

Get into the 1950’s swing in this gorgeous royal blue skirt, designed to cinch at the waist and swing around the hips. Made in a lightweight cotton fabric, this knee length piece looks fabulous with any fitter cardigan or cropped sweater.



Collectif Vintage Style White & Pink Flamingo Button Up Cardigan

This gorgeous white knit cardigan by Collectif had ribbed sleek quarter sleeves, pearlescent pink buttons and a vintage style flamingo embroidery. The thick, ribbed stay-in-place hemming and cuffs adds to the this lovely cropped layer! Complete the look with a pair of skinny jeans, heels, and leather jacket for a Sandy Olsson ensemble!

Shop all their offerings from your favorite eras here.