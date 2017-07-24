Valfré Fashion For The Wild At Heart

LA-based Ilse Valfré truly embodies a heroine that’s dynamic AF. An extremely talented artist with an imaginative vision, her work explores both the vulnerability and confidence she’s brought to life from canvas to a unique line of apparel, accessories and products. And, they’re utterly fabulous.

Designed for the free-spirit that’s actively on the go, that loves to stand out in crowds and doesn’t limit herself to one style, Valfré creates the incredible statement pieces you never knew you were missing!

From matching crop tops and pants like the Acapulco, that comes in playful prints like cherry bomb and floral to a collection of dreamy dresses like the Alexa, with flowy fringed bell sleeves, they’re the perfect day and night outfits that’ll have you looking and feeling cool all summer long.

Acapulco Tube Top & Pants (Cherry Bomb)

Alexa Denim Dress

For the upcoming Fall season refresh your wardrobe with on-trend pieces that also have vintage flair. A treasure in anyone’s closet, go bold into the chillier nights with the limited edition Lover Bomber Jacket, in a soft red satin with a hip fringe lining across the back. And, the vibrant Bombshell Sweatshirt in cobalt blue not only will highlight how kick-ass you are, it matches delightfully with her colorful array of embroidered wool berets. Complete the look with a pair of plaid pants, and it’s sure to keep all eyes on you.

Lover Bomber Jacket

Bombshell Sweatshirt

Embroidered Berets

Along with apparel and accessories designed for the wild at heart, all hip techie’s will adore her collection of highly creative 3D IPhone cases, laptop sleeves and portable chargers that’ll add of humor a dash to all your digital communication.

Domino 3D IPhone Case

Valfré

3701 BEVERLY BLVD

LOS ANGELES, CA 90004