Vans Launches New Women’s Street-Wear Collection

Following a SpongeBob SquarePants collab, Vans debuts its new Design Assembly collection featuring an assortment of women’s apparel, accessories and footwear that’s 90’s inspired with elements of streetwear flair.

Highlights from the collection include the Boulder Top which boasts an embroidered skateboard logo, the Boulder Pullover constructed in premium French Terry, and incredibly awesome wide-leg trousers all with a modern edge.

In addition, the range is rounded out with T-shirts, dresses, backpacks and hats, alongside a six-piece offering of footwear.

Availability for the Design Assembly collection begins in March at Vans Retailers and Vans Online. Visit the site to view the entire line.