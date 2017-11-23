What to buy at the Creatures of Comfort’s Black Friday Sale

Tis’ the season to get your discount holiday shop on. If your patience has whittled for massive retailers filled with crowds of hungry consumers there is a better option. The LA-based cool kid label Creatures of Comfort is offering 30% off fall/winter items both in stores and online, sans any codes.

Take advantage of the sale and pick up some new fabulous winter items like the Alder Coat in double faced wool, or the buttery soft velvet Allen Shirt in yellow velvet. The Harriette Pants made in the finest satin or pick up a delightful twill-patterned shirt, skirt or dress that you’ll enjoy for years to come. The sale starts Friday, November 24th and runs through Monday, November 27th. Check out their best below and stop by Creatures of Comfort’s website to see all their stylish offerings.