Yakuza 6: The Song of Life “Essence of Art” Gallery – Opening Night Recap

SEGA opened their Yakuza 6: The Song of Life “Essence of Art” Exhibit at Gallery Nucleus in Los Angeles this past weekend with all the style and panache of Kazuma Kiryu himself.

The event, hosted by PlayStation Access’s very own Hollie Bennett included honored guest appearances by Yakuza series general producer Daisuke Sato, and HORITOMO, the renowned tattoo artist responsible for designing the series’ ornate tattoos. A life-size Kamurocho Gate installation towered just beyond the entrance, complete with authentic timeworn signage, bathing the surrounding area in its gentle red glow. Original hand-drawn art from HORITOMO and Kiryu, Ryuji, and Majima’s physical, handmade costumes were shipped in from Japan for the first time ever for the show.

A collection of artwork from the series and stunning tribute art from fans and SEGA staff were also featured throughout the gallery. Exclusive Yakuza-themed prints were also debuted at the show, which were made available for purchase for interested attendees. A selection of original pieces from the show are also available for purchase at Nucleus’s online gallery.

Sato-san opened the show with a surprise announcement – the English version of Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be released both physically and digitally on PlayStation 4 August 28th! An exclusive SteelBook featuring Kiryu and Ryuji will be available for pre-order and first-run copies of the game. An announcement trailer was premiered alongside the announcement, which was made available on the SEGA America YouTube channel.

The Yakuza 6: The Song of Life “Essence of Art” Exhibit runs from March 17, 2018 – April 1, 2018 at Gallery Nucleus at 210 East Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801. The gallery is open from 12:00PM – 8:00PM, Tuesday – Sunday and is open to the public with free admission.

