YMC Unveils New “PANIC” Collection

The UK-based label You Must Create (YMC), has just unveiled its pre-Spring 2019 collection, titled “PANIC.” The capsule consists of chic and cozy essentials, some of which are refreshed pieces from the label’s archive. YMC’s blueprint to create understated, timeless designs has been the foundation of the label’s success for over two decades.

Inspired by designer Fraser Moss’s love and knowledge of subversive music and arts, vintage militaria and work-wear, and a post punk attitude, YMC clothes are crafted with a keen eye to detail, an emphasis on texture in colors and prints that defines a strong creative spirit.

The “PANIC” collection focuses on stylish outerwear pieces, like the ribbed Groundhog jacket in “Rich Berry” red. Additionally, there’s the aviator-style Budgie coat and the Miller shirt, which arrives in contrasting corduroy and perfect for the season. Although the line features mostly color blocked patterns, the soft sweaters in stripes and dress in plaid are a delightful contrast. You’ll truly enjoy wearing many of the pieces, especially in the upcoming colder seasons.

