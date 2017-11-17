YouTubers Dish Out Men’s Winter Fashion Tips

When winter rears its frosty head and the temperatures drop so low sometimes it feels like the only way to battle the chill is to become an abominable snowman. Burying yourself deep in bulky coats, frumpy scarves and gigantic ski-gloves just to stay warm. Style be damned.

Since you’ve been trying to sharpen your sense of style all year you don’t want to go backwards, but you also don’t want to freeze your cookies off either. Do you protect yourself from the cold, or do you endure it to keep your personal style up?

Well, what if you could stay warm without bundling up like a 9-year old? What if you could keep dressing stylishly without ending up a shivering mess? Check out a few tips below on how to dress for winter without compromising a dapper look.

The Modest Man

Offering seven winter wardrobe essentials from boots and gloves to outerwear, learn how to stay on top of your fashion game for all your casual and formal encounters this wintery season.





The Gentleman’s Cove

From heavy-lined pea coats and fuzzy plaid scarves to cozy turtleneck sweaters, The Gentleman’s Cove highlights a few exceptionally pretty hot cold-weathered looks.





Teaching Men’s Fashion

An excellent informational on what NOT to wear in keeping warm form the frost. The video features useful tips that include stepping up your sock game for optimal insulation outdoors as well as what footwear should be retired during the snowy season as to not ruin your shoes.