YouTubers Dish Out the Best Winter Fashion Tips

Although the warm weather comes with easy breezy fashion options— the cool, crisp autumn air just gives us so many more. Leggings under cute skirts, pea coats and snuggly cable-knit sweaters. However, when fall turns into winter and multiple layers become mandatory as opposed to an option, it’s easy to run out of stylish cold- weather outfits… real quick.

With the chilly weather steadily approaching, we’ve turned to some of today’s hottest fashion Youtubers for their best tips on how to stay stylish, even when temperatures drop to below zero.

But First, Coffee

This fashionista grew up in the Northeast and dealt with sub-zero temperatures her whole life. Her winter hacks on keeping warm are sure to help any sista out. Her tips include layering flannel and button-ups, and you can even learn how to fake over the knee boots!





Fashion by Ally

Ally’s advice is essential when it comes to staying stylish the cold. In this video she offers shorter girls superb guidance on how to look killer in tall boots and rock oversized cardigans. You’ll even appreciate her creative spirit- showing us how with just a little ribbon, an oversized cardigan interchanges into a wrap sweater.





Justine Leconte

For anyone unsure on how to look their best this winter you’ll love this video by Justine Leconte. Not only does she highlight fabulous outerwear that are her own hand-made sketches, they focus on proportions that will work for every shape. Whether your body type is curvy, petite or tall you’ll learn about the most flattering silhouettes that will work for you this chilly season.