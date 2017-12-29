Zara’s Best-Selling Men & Women’s Winter Items

When it comes to offering super trendy clothes at affordable prices, Zara has positioned itself as the ultimate fast fashion retailer. Whether you’re seeking professional attire, a slinky dress to wear for a night out, or a pair of casual shoes to run around the city in, the Spanish brand will always come through with a multitude of solid options.

Another reason that makes Zara a notable brand is the fact that its demographic spans all ages, styles, and price points. From college kids and work professionals to iconic fashion editors, literally everyone can shop at their stores. Because the clothing really is that good.

If you don’t believe us, check out highlights from their men and women winter collection below. We even broke it down by category, so get your wallets ready cause there’s much fashion to make you merry.

JACKETS

Whether it’s the interior trim, as seen on the men’s classic quilted lined Parka or the women’s delightfully floral short jacket, faux fur is hot for the cold weather!





BLAZERS

Casual or professional, Zara’s collection of blazers keep you looking stylish for work and play. The women’s shimmery blazer is a dazzling look for all your NYE events, and guys will love rocking the checkered blazer in blue around the office.





KNITWEAR

Both these sweaters are on trend. Guys will be reeling in compliments wearing the cool camo design, and women will love snuggling up in Zara’s array of oversized round neck sweaters, perfect for layering with on those extra chilly days.





JEANS

Uncomplicated, easy and utterly stylish. Whether it’s black, blue or khaki, their selection of jeans are well-made to be enjoyed from season to season. Shop all their basic bottoms, or anyone that loves subtle hints of flairs will want to take a peek some of their embroidered offerings.





SKIRTS/TROUSERS

Tis’ the season for pleats and plaids. Either of these bottoms can be dressed up or down. Women can swap out those high-heels for a pair of booties, or knee-high boots, and guys can rock these skinny trousers with a solid classic sneaker, offering a more down played look.





SHOES

Retire those worn-in leather shoes you brought years ago for your first job and update them with a fresh pair of Zara’s leather shoes for men. Comy enough to run around the city while still looking dapper. Women also can add a pop of color to their foot wear in this gorgeous, eye catching satin high-heels with a wonderful floral embroidery.

Shop Zara’s men and women’s full winter collection here.