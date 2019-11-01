Movie Streaming Service Guide
The movie streaming services have evolved and are literally available everywhere. We round up a list of the most popular along with their pricing and original content features.
Netflix
Watch Netflix movies & TV shows online or stream right to your smart TV, game console, PC, Mac, mobile, tablet and more.
Original programming includes Peeky Blinders, Stranger Things, Bloodline and more.
Price: $9 per month for standard-def video on a single screen; $13 per month for high-def video on up to two screens; $16 per month for 4K Ultra High Definition video on up to four screens.
Prime Video
Movies, shows, award-winning Amazon Originals, premium channels, sports & more. Watch on any device. HD Quality. Kids & Family. New Releases.
Original programming includes Jack Ryan, Bosch, Good Omens and more.
Price: $119 per year or $13 per month, with free shipping. A video-only subscription costs $9 per month.
Apple TV
It’s TV the way you’ve always wanted to experience it. Your favorite premium channels and streaming services. Popular cable providers. Thousands of movies.
Original programming includes The Morning Show, The Elephant Queen, For All Mankind and more.
The service will launch Nov. 1 at a monthly rate of $4.99, and people who buy a new Apple gadget get a free subscription for a year.
Disney +
Stay updated about Disney+: the ultimate streaming destination for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.
Original programming includes The Mandalorian, Muppets Now, Marvel’s Hero Project and more.
Price: The service will launch November 12th in US and cost $6.99 per month, or $70 for an annual subscription (saving you around $14).