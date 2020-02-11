5 Facts about 5G Explained by Bill Nye

Join Bill Nye as he shares 5 facts about 5G including what it is, how it works, and what it could mean for the future! Learn more about T-Mobile’s 5G network and 600 MHz spectrum.
