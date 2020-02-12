Architectural Digest Goes Inside Aaron Paul’s Rustic Riverside Home In Idaho

Aaron Paul and wife Lauren welcome Architectural Digest to Idaho, where the critically acclaimed actor and his family live in a custom wood and stone paradise. Conceived and executed from scratch in tandem with interior designer Jake Arnold and Pearson Design Group, the Paul residence purposely evokes childhood memories for the Idaho native.

An invitingly large fireplace is the perfect setting for a morning game of backgammon, before heading outside to sled across the snow-covered yard with their daughter. When it’s time to come in from the cold, a charming sauna constructed from reclaimed cedar awaits.