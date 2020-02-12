    Architectural Digest Goes Inside Aaron Paul’s Rustic Riverside Home In Idaho

    Staff
    FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestStumbleUpon

    Aaron Paul and wife Lauren welcome Architectural Digest to Idaho, where the critically acclaimed actor and his family live in a custom wood and stone paradise. Conceived and executed from scratch in tandem with interior designer Jake Arnold and Pearson Design Group, the Paul residence purposely evokes childhood memories for the Idaho native.

    An invitingly large fireplace is the perfect setting for a morning game of backgammon, before heading outside to sled across the snow-covered yard with their daughter. When it’s time to come in from the cold, a charming sauna constructed from reclaimed cedar awaits.

    You may also like

    Would You Like to Own this $2.8M Brooklyn Brownstone?

    This gut-renovated four story 2-family townhouse boasting an array of high-end fixtures and finishes with contemporary Brooklyn luxury and charm. Every inch of this one-of-a-kind house, from plumbing and electric to...

    Galaxy S20 Ultra: Official Introduction

    The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the camera that changes photography, and the phone that changes mobile. Galaxy S20 Ultra’s AI pro-grade camera system changes how you capture photos and videos. [108MP High Resolution]...