AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up

Google Cloud and AT&T announced a collaboration to help enterprises take advantage of Google Cloud’s technologies and capabilities using AT&T network connectivity at the edge, including 5G. Additionally, AT&T and Google Cloud intend to deliver a portfolio of 5G edge computing solutions that bring together AT&T’s network, Google Cloud’s leading technologies, and edge computing to help enterprises address real business challenges.

These edge computing solutions will be powered by AT&T’s network and will utilize Google Cloud’s core capabilities in Kubernetes, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), data and analytics, and other leading technologies delivered across a global footprint. By bringing Google Cloud compute and capabilities to the edge, businesses can move infrastructure from centralized locations to these edges and run applications closer to end users, thereby minimizing latency, optimizing operations, providing stronger security and delivering compelling, innovative end user experiences.

“We are delighted to work with AT&T, a 5G leader, to help enterprises and the industry harness the potential of 5G,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. “Our co-innovation with AT&T aims to bring a multitude of 5G and Edge Computing solutions to address a diversity of use cases, driving real business value in industries like retail, manufacturing, gaming and more. We are deeply committed to helping drive positive business outcomes for enterprises by working with AT&T on 5G.”

“We’re working with Google Cloud to deliver the next generation of cloud services,” said Mo Katibeh, EVP and CMO, AT&T Business. “Combining AT&T’s network edge, including 5G, with Google Cloud’s edge compute technologies can unlock the cloud’s true potential. This work is bringing us closer to a reality where cloud and edge technologies give businesses the tools to create a whole new world of experiences for their customers.”

These edge computing solutions can span multiple industries, including manufacturing, retail, transportation, local enterprise 5G, and gaming. By defining and developing these solutions with enterprise customers, Google Cloud and AT&T are going beyond the theoretical by addressing real-world business challenges and opportunities.

In addition to developing new solutions, Google Cloud and AT&T will collaborate to enable independent software vendors, solutions providers, developers, and other technology companies to build new solutions using Google Cloud, the AT&T Network Edge, and their own capabilities.