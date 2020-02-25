Chic Accessories for Your Living Room that are Affordable

Do you always seem to be searching for unique living room decorations to refresh your home? It’s not easy finding something unique, as well as affordable. Check out our list of “off the cuff” ideas that are extremely reasonably priced.

Owl Statue

This pretty chubby crafted owl statue with dots pattern, blends well with most home decor. The whimsical owl is approximately 4.5 inches tall.

Pyradecor Large Blue Flickering Flower Modern Abstract Painting

High definition modern artwork pictures photo prints on canvas with vivid color on thick high quality canvas to brighten the walls of your home, and relax you after work. The giclee canvas prints is already perfectly stretched on wooden frame with hooks mounted on each panel ready to hang out of box. The side margins are also printed to create a particularly decorative effect. It is sure to captivate wherever it is hung.

BELARDO Home Side Table

BELARDO home side table is designed for bringing the most convenience to your house and simplif your life. It provides more storage space for your books, magazines, and other sundries. The vintage wood finish exudes a touch of classic flair and brings a breath of fresh air into your home.

hpuk Decorative Pillow Covers

This package includes 4 – 17″x17″ cushion covers in total (Pillow Insert Excluded) – 2 puff print cushion covers and 2 textured plain cushion covers.

In a range of colors for multi-tonal looks, these covers bring color and texture to any interior. A fabulous finishing touch that easy to add to any of your cars, home’s sofas, beds, armchairs, hallway benches, window seats, and dining chairs.

Joveco Wall Sun Series Mirror

This metal wall medallion makes a perfect wall decoration for the home for a touch of elegance. Made of 100% iron in a delicate lacy ornamental this design is strong with quality construction.