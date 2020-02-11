Choose These Healthy Chocolates for Valentine’s Day

Ok guys, this year don’t wait til the last minute and buy that cheap box of waxy fake chocolate stacked by the register in a mad dash to get something last minute.

Take our advice and start your Valentines Day shopping early for some healthier choices and make a good impression. We suggest Dark Chocolate. Not only is Dark Chocolate a guilty pleasure, it is a rich source of antioxidants and minerals, and it generally contains less sugar than regular milk chocolate.

Don’t know where to start? We’ve got you covered. Below are a few suggestions for that special someone (or maybe even your special self).

Gift Box Candy

Cocomels Premium 3 oz Valentine’s Day Gift Box FREE from dairy, gluten, GMOs, cholesterol and high fructose corn syrup. Cocomels are certified organic, plant-based, vegan friendly and Kosher. A delicious treat for your Valentine with special dietary needs, those looking for healthier and tasty treats. Buy on Amazon: Cocomels Premium 3 oz Gift Box

Andy Anand’s Chocolates- Premium California Blueberries covered with Vegan Rich Dark Chocolate All-Natural and certified made from natural ingredients. All fruits are picked up fresh from Andy Anand Farms and eachb atch is handmade and dipped in Premium Chocolate in small quantity to bring out the taste. Buy on Amazon: Andy Anand’s Chocolates

Fine, Vegan Chocolate Gift: Amore di Mona Red 16 Piece Assorted Made pure & simple with premium ingredients that are all natural, non-GMO, Kosher, gluten, soy, milk, sesame & nut tree. The cocoa content is nearly 80% sourced from Belgium & France. Buy on Amazon: Amore di Mona Red 16 Piece Assorted



Individual Bars of Chocolate

Hu Vegan Chocolate Bars Hu (as in HUman) Chocolate is a cult-favorite vegan chocolate line free from dairy, palm oil, emulsifiers, soy lecithin, gluten, refined sugar, cane sugar and sugar alcohols. Like all Hu products, Hu Chocolate is proudly Vegan, Paleo, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, and Kosher. Buy on Amazon: Hu Vegan Chocolate Bars