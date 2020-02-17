David Byrne’s American Utopia Announces Return Broadway Engagement September 2020 For 17 Weeks Only

Talking Heads superstar David Byrne is burning down one of Broadway’s most intimate houses with his triumphant rock spectacle American Utopia, playing at the legendary Hudson Theatre. Byrne is joined by 11 diverse musicians from around the globe in this “knockout theatrical concert, honoring the pleasures of music, dance and song as collective celebration” (The Hollywood Reporter). Featuring “altogether astonishing choreography by Annie-B Parson” (The New York Times), with Tony-nominated Alex Timbers (director of Moulin Rouge!) serving as production consultant, it’s “an artistically stunning tour de force” (Variety) brimming with “total, buoyant joy” (New York Magazine).

The current run of American Utopia ended February 16, following a run of 121 performances on Broadway. David Byrne commented, “It’s become obvious to us in the band, the crew and the producer team that audiences want, dare I say need? To see this show. They’re not ready to have it disappear just yet. We feel the same way, we love doing this show. So, it’s thrilling to us that we can announce that we’ll be back in September. Tickets are on sale now.”

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records (available now via the Nonesuch Store, iTunes, Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify, and other digital service providers) in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach #1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The theatrical concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018, and was named “Best International Contemporary Concert” at Australia’s 2019 Helpmann Awards.

The new Broadway production will collaborate closely with national release of Oscar winner Spike Lee’s filmed version of David Byrne’s American Utopia. Tickets to David Byrne’s American Utopia can be purchased at http://www.hudsonbroadway.com/

Until you are able to see the performance in September, don’t miss David Byrne appearing with the American Utopia Broadway musicians on “Saturday Night Live” on February 29.