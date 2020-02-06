Dorothea Lange: Words & Pictures Exhibition at MoMA

Toward the end of her life, Dorothea Lange (1895–1965) reflected, “All photographs—not only those that are so called ‘documentary’…can be fortified by words.” A committed social observer, Lange paid sharp attention to the human condition, conveying stories of everyday life through her photographs and the voices they drew in.

“Dorothea Lange: Words & Pictures,” the first major MoMA exhibition of Lange’s in 50 years, brings iconic works from the collection together with less seen photographs—from early street photography to projects on criminal justice reform. The work’s complex relationships to words show Lange’s interest in art’s power to deliver public awareness and to connect to intimate narratives in the world.

“Dorothea Lange: Words & Pictures” opens at The Museum of Modern Art on February 9, 2020.