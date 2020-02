Veterans of the late nineties grunge scene, LA’s Death Valley Girls aren’t waiting for the scene to accept them—they’re manifesting their own. The band has been touring almost non-stop since their inception, layering their rock ‘n roll sound on top of a somewhat mystical and definitely psychedelic base.

Armed with a clear vision of what they want and the grit to get through life on the road, their hard work is starting to pay off.