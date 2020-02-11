Galaxy S20 Ultra: Official Introduction

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the camera that changes photography, and the phone that changes mobile.

Galaxy S20 Ultra’s AI pro-grade camera system changes how you capture photos and videos.

[108MP High Resolution] Galaxy S20 Ultra gives you millions more pixels for remarkably sharp shots. Now you can pinch in to see details like never seen before. [100X Space Zoom] Galaxy S20 Ultra’s Space Zoom, our most advanced zoom yet, starts with 10x Hybrid Optic Zoom and goes up to 100x Super Resolution Zoom so you can find shots you never knew existed. [Bright Night] Galaxy S20 Ultra’s image sensor has nearly tripled to pull in way more light so you can now shoot even more of the night. [Single Take] Galaxy S20 Ultra introduces a whole new way to take one shot and get multiple formats. With revolutionary AI, it lets you shoot for up to 10 seconds and captures different versions of the same moment — fast forward video, ultra-wide, AI filter and a lot more. [8K Video and 8K Video Snap] Galaxy S20 Ultra brings our pioneering 8K expertise to mobile. And, ‘8K Video Snap’ changes how you capture photos and video. Now you can grab a 33MP photo from 8K video, turning every frame into a clear still. [Hyperfast 5G] Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with 5G built around its revolutionary camera so you can share all your 8K videos on YouTube and download all your favorite movies and shows in a flash. [All-day Intelligent Battery] Galaxy S20 Ultra’s intelligent 5000mAh (typical) battery gives you the power to shoot photos and videos all day and night. [Security] Galaxy S20 Ultra now boasts a dedicated secure processor on top of Knox, so your pin, password and pattern have never been more protected.