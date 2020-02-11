goop Continues Partnership With Banana Republic To Celebrate Female Boundary Breakers

goop, the leading lifestyle brand founded by Gwyneth Paltrow, and Banana Republic, announce the continuation of their partnership celebrating female culture changers with the launch of The goop Edit for Banana Republic and a second installment of the eight-part series of Women on Top, the first custom co-branded series on The goop Podcast.

The goop Podcast features CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow and CCO Elise Loehnen chatting with leading thinkers, culture changers, and industry disruptors—from doctors to creatives, CEOs to spiritual healers—about shifting old paradigms and starting new conversations.

The podcast is a natural extension of Paltrow’s mission in starting goop: to make every choice count by seeking out answers directly from experts, whether it’s a doctor on the long-term effects of postpartum depletion or a psychologist on how we reach our full potential.

The goop Edit for Banana Republic capsule will launch in spring 2020 and includes five everyday essentials, inspired by the confidence and presence of strong women.

The goop Edit for Banana Republic will consist of the following styles:

Oversize Trench in Khaki, $269

Pleated Poplin Skirt in Navy, $119

Button-Front Polo in Navy, $79.50

Poplin Puff-Sleeve Blouse in White, $74.50

High-Rise Wide-Leg Crop Chino Pants in Navy, $89.50

This capsule will launch exclusively on goop.com today, February 11, and on BananaRepublic.com beginning February 25.

As two brands dedicated to female empowerment and equality, goop and Banana Republic will also release a second eight-part installment of Women on Top, the first custom co-branded series on The goop Podcast. These episodes will celebrate ceiling-shattering female leaders who have broken boundaries to get where they are today.

Last fall, the podcast series Women on Top marked the first time goop collaborated with an outside partner on a custom co-branded series. Episodes were hosted by Paltrow and goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen, and featured Shannon Watts, the incredibly powerful force behind Moms Demand Action, as well as inspirational founders, entrepreneurs and thinkers, like Kerry Washington, Marie Forleo, and Elaine Welteroth. The series was celebrated with a live podcast event in September attended by Paltrow and fellow actress and star of the Netflix film American Son, Kerry Washington.

This spring, Women on Top will feature a new lineup of female thought leaders who are redefining what it means to break boundaries. The first episode will star actress, writer, and producer Issa Rae, followed by episodes with nutritionist and author Kelly LeVeque, and journalist and author of “Inconspicuous Consumption,” Tatiana Schlossberg.

New episodes of Women on Top will be released on The goop Podcast every Tuesday at 6 a.m. EST from February 18, 2020, through April 7, 2020.