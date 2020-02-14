New Art For a New Decade from Mila Starzsyska Studio

Mila, of Mila Starzsyska Studio, is a full-time artist based in Paris and Warsaw.

She studied Photography at Middlesex University in London. Her work is the culmination of many years of studying, practicing, learning, and re-learning. Her early work was fairly representational but transitioned into abstraction when she began to experiment with the process. Over the years she’s found that she enjoys the challenges presented by abstract painting far more than trying to copy the way something looks.

Mila works in oil, acrylic and gold paint and at times even modeling paste. Painting are made on high quality gallery wrapped canvas. The sides are finished and painted gold. High gloss varnish finish for UV sun resistance and protection.

Each painting is signed and dated by the artist with a certificate of authenticity included.