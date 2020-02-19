Nicole Richie’s ‘House of Harlow 1960’ Premieres on Amazon

Raised in the spotlight by famously creative parents, Nicole Richie was born with an innate style vision, one she has cultivated through House of Harlow 1960.

Launched in fall of 2009, Nicole has led the brand to a household name in a short two years, an accomplishment that reflects her ability to create a strong connection to each and every one of her devoted customers. The House of Harlow 1960 brand has evolved into a full-fledged collection, offering ready-to-wear, jewelry, sunglasses, footwear, and handbags.

“Fashion gives you the ability to express yourself, take a look inward and discover what you are drawn to and why.” – Nicole Richie (Creative Director)

With Spring nearly upon us, it is one of the most favorite seasons of the year to shop. As an early gift, Amazon has recently secured an entire collection of Nicole Richie’s bohemian chic fashions and we are not one to complain.

House of Harlow 1960 X REVOLVE Emiliana Blouse

Keep your look chic in this House of Harlow 1960 X REVOLVE Emiliana Blouse. Sure to keep it simple with a dash of flair, this sheer top with metallic floral prints is perfect for any night time look.





House of Harlow 1960 Women’s Luca Coat

Stand out this winter with the Luca Coat by House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE. Designed with both comfort and style in mind, this beautifully streamlined coat features plush faux fur fabric and a unique geometric pattern to upgrade any look and quickly become a season staple.





House of Harlow 1960 Women’s Lucy Pant

For a dreamy style that completes your weekend look, look no further then House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Lucy Pants. Featuring a pleated velvet fabric on a wide-leg fit, comfort and style just got easier.





House of Harlow 1960 Women’s Catina Jacket



