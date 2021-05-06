ONE Championship Partners With Premium Headwear Brand Tokyo Time To Produce Limited-Edition Caps and Beanies

ONE Championship (ONE), Asia’s largest global sports media property, today announced its partnership with premium headwear brand, Tokyo Time, to collaborate on a series of limited-edition, officially licensed caps and beanies for the world’s largest martial arts organization.

“Martial arts is more than just the action that transpires inside the ONE Circle. It’s a part of the fabric of everyday life. We are happy to announce this partnership with Tokyo Time, a company that shares an undeniable synergy with our company values. Our passion is to provide ONE Championship fans the absolute best in athleisure wear, and with help from Tokyo Time, we will create fresh, new headwear designs that capture the spirit and honor of martial arts,” said Hari Vijayarajan, Chief Commercial Officer at ONE Championship.

“Tokyo Time is absolutely thrilled to partner with ONE Championship, the Home of Martial Arts. We are excited to be able to bring our distinct style to ONE Championship headwear, and produce some amazing design concepts for martial arts fans across the globe. Martial arts is one of the biggest cultural phenomenons, and this partnership will allow us to expand our global footprint by teaming up with the largest martial arts organization in the world,” said Paul Davison, CEO of Tokyo Time.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Tokyo Time is a premium maker of innovative headwear in which East meets West. Featuring bold and versatile designs produced for both men and women, Tokyo Time headwear is expertly crafted with premium materials to ensure style and comfort are seamlessly interwoven. Established in 2018, the company works alongside and partners with some of the largest sports properties globally, including Le Mans 24, Euroleague Basketball League, and Misfits Gaming, among others.

The partnership was brokered by Van Hawke Sports & Entertainment, a leading global sports marketing agency.

For more updates on ONE Championship, visit www.onefc.com, follow on Twitter and Instagram @ONEChampionship, and like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship.