Sequoia Productions Produces Environmentally Responsible 2020 Oscars Governors Ball

Last night, February 9, Sequoia Productions, led by founder Cheryl Cecchetto, produced Hollywood’s Biggest Celebration, the Oscars Governors Ball. This is the 32nd consecutive year that Sequoia Productions has been honored to produce the Academy Awards Governors Ball.

Sequoia Productions has stood at the apex of the Special Events industry in Los Angeles ever since large scale parties and business functions first ventured beyond the confines of hotel ballrooms in the late 1980s. “We were there before the special event industry existed,” quips Cheryl Cecchetto, Founder and President of Sequoia. “We had to invent everything as we went along. It was all new.” What began as “off-premise catering,” has evolved into a dynamic industry that is décor and entertainment-driven and features top-flight cuisine by world-class chefs. And that’s just the beginning.

This is an environmentally responsible event: recycle, reuse and repurpose

When linen lines are discontinued, linens are donated to charitable causes.

All floral arrangements are made in reusable glass vases and without oasis, the green foam used to keep florals in place.

Post-event, the florals were donated to the Jewish Center for The Aged.

Almost 50% of fabrics are reused for another event and as well as the smoke-cusp fabrics.

The tubes that run the fabrics are made out of recyclable cardboard are later repurposed for the ceiling décor. Some of the cardboard tubes are donated to stores in the Fabric District for re-use.

The hardware (i.e., screws are all retrieved and reused) and plywood used in subflooring has been and will be, repurposed.

All lighting, audio, rigging equipment and furniture are rental items and are repurposed for various events.

Service ware is reusable.

All plastics, metal, glass, paper, and cardboard are recycled post-event.

The carpet will be recycled into the carpet padding and Event Kitchen Carpeting

Energy-efficient LED lights are utilized throughout the event.

Photos: Jerry Hayes Photography