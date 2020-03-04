‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Premieres Luxury Hair Care Line!

Through his charm, humor, wit and loving personality, real estate mogul and lifestyle expert, Reza Farahan, has captivated audiences on Bravo’s hit series Shahs of Sunset (airs on Friday’s at 8/9C on BRAVO) for eight seasons and is now taking the beauty world by storm with his groundbreaking product line, REZA Be Obsessed!

As a man with impeccable taste, Farahan set out to create a unisex luxury line at an affordable price, which is exactly what he did. His seven different products (ranging from $10-$56) feature numerous lavish ingredients such as crushed diamonds, black truffle oil, champagne and rose of Jericho, all of which can tame even the most unmanageable hair, available for purchase online at rezabeobsessed.com and Sally’s Beauty Supply.

Gold Infused Mystic 7 Complex fights frizz so you can be obsessed with your hair

“Born out of a desire to offer the very best in haircare to everyone, ‘Reza Be Obsessed’ is truly a labor of love. ​I’ve spent the better part of my life buying and trying tens of thousands of dollars of haircare and styling products, to manage my unruly hair.”

“With a combination of issues from dry, coarse and unmanageable hair, I’ve accumulated an arsenal of products. ​I understand that not every consumer has that luxury, so making an affordable line, with the best ingredients and technology became my obsession.” -Reza