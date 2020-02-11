    Would You Like to Own this $2.8M Brooklyn Brownstone?

    Kelly McGuire
    This gut-renovated four story 2-family townhouse boasting an array of high-end fixtures and finishes with contemporary Brooklyn luxury and charm. Every inch of this one-of-a-kind house, from plumbing and electric to wood framing and insulation, has been thoughtfully restored.

    Features of the home include a gorgeous restored brownstone façade, a brand new roof, a pair of new hot water tanks, extended WiFi, a video intercom system, integrated security cameras and alarm sensors, three skylights, a trio of restored marble fireplaces, high-end Architectural Series Pella windows, custom closets with built-in shelving, a finished cellar, a state-of-the-art multi-zone HVAC system, a fenced-in backyard with integrated sprinklers and a water/electric access point, a stunning owner’s triplex with 5-inch walnut flooring and a sky lit walnut staircase, and a garden level rental unit which can be used as an in-law suite.

    The 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom owner’s triplex opens into an expansive, open-concept living room, dining room, and kitchen. The living area possesses a wood-burning fireplace, while the kitchen flows out onto a tiled porch and is equipped with custom inset cabinetry, Caesarstone Statuario Buvo countertops, a farmhouse sink, and a suite of fully-integrated high-end appliances from Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Miele. All three bedrooms lie on the second and third floors of the home. Each bedroom has private closet space and an attached en-suite bathroom with in-floor heating. Additionally, two of the bedrooms have fireplaces and two of the en-suites have towel warmers. Finishing the third floor is a sky lit office/study that can also be used as a playroom or additional living space. The cellar has has a private entrance from the triplex, featuring high ceilings, storage closets, tiled flooring, and access to the backyard via a brand new stairwell.

    The garden level rental unit has new flooring, XL1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a separate entrance, and an open-concept living, dining, and kitchen area. The kitchen features new appliances and sleek countertops, and the spacious bedroom has a walk-in closet, an additional reach-in closet, and easy access to the home’s full bathroom.

    Take a look and see if this could be your next home..

