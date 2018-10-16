Prospect Trailer

A teenage girl and her father travel to a remote alien moon, aiming to strike it rich. They’ve secured a contract to harvest a large deposit of the elusive gems hidden in the depths of the moon’s toxic forest. But there are others roving the wilderness and the job quickly devolves into a fight to survive. Forced to contend not only with the forest’s other ruthless inhabitants, but with her own father’s greed-addled judgment, the girl finds she must carve her own path to escape.

Written and directed by Zeek Earl and Christopher Caldwell (In The Pines, Redemption, Man), Prospect, hailed as the “best indie science fiction movie since ‘Moon’”, (/Film) stars Pedro Pascal (“Game of Thrones”, “Narcos”), Sophie Thatcher (“The Exorcist”) and Jay Duplass (“Transparent”). Thatcher and Duplass portray Cee and Damon, a father-daughter following their path through the galaxy in search of the ultimate payday, and the two quickly fall prey to unknown terrain and dangerous encounters as their mission turns deadly. PROSPECT also features Andre Royo (The Spectacular Now), Sheila Vand (Argo) and Anwan Glover (“The Wire”).

Prospect will be launching November 2nd exclusively in Regal theaters nationwide from Gunpowder & Sky’s sci-fi label DUST. Prospect will digitally premiere on SingularDTV’s blockchain-enabled VOD platform in 2019 following its theatrical run, making a first-of-its-kind global digital launch.