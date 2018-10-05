Warm Bodies Trailer – starring Teresa Palmer, Nicholas Hoult, John Malkovich

He’s still dead but he’s getting warmer. Warm Bodies, starring Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer, John Malkovich and Analeigh Tipton.

A funny new twist on a classic love story, WARM BODIES is a poignant tale about the power of human connection. After a zombie epidemic, R (a highly unusual zombie) encounters Julie (a human survivor), and rescues her from a zombie attack. Julie sees that R is different from the other zombies, and as the two form a special relationship in their struggle for survival, R becomes increasingly more human – setting off an exciting, romantic, and often comical chain of events that begins to transform the other zombies and maybe even the whole lifeless world.