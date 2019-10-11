Disney Shares New Jungle Cruise Trailer

Join the adventure of a lifetime and watch the action-packed new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission. Also starring in the film are Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

Jaume Collet-Serra is the director and John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn are the producers, with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise opens in U.S. theaters on July 24, 2020.