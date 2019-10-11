Watch Gary Oldman In New Action-Thriller 'The Courier'

This intense action-thriller unfolds in real time as two embattled souls fight for their lives. Academy Award winner Gary Oldman (The Dark Knight franchise) stars as a vicious crime boss out to kill Nick, the lone witness set to testify against him. He hires a mysterious female motorcycle courier (Kurylenko, Quantum of Solace) to unknowingly deliver a poison-gas bomb to slay Nick, but after she rescues Nick from certain death, the duo must confront an army of ruthless hired killers in order to survive the night.

The Courier opens in select theaters and On-Demand November 22nd.