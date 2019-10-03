Will Smith's "Gemini Man" Unleashes 3D+ Featurette

Director Ang Lee, and the VFX team of #GeminiMan, explain how the film ushers in a new era of filmmaking with 3D+ technology, giving fans an experience they can’t get at home. See Gemini Man in theatres October 11.

Gemini Man (#GeminiMan) is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith (#WillSmith) as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move. The film is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ang Lee and produced by renowned producers Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Also starring are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong. Gemini Man opens in theaters October 11, 2019.

Connect with #GeminiMan