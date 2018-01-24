“Children of the Corn: Runaway” Horror coming to Blu-ray and DVD

No matter how far you run, the past will always catch up to you…

Children of the Corn: Runaway tells the story of young, pregnant Ruth, who escapes a murderous child cult in a small Midwestern town. She spends the next decade living anonymously in an attempt to spare her son the horrors that she experienced as a child. Ruth and her son end up in a small Oklahoma town, but something is following her. Now, she must confront this evil or lose her child.

From director John Gulager (Piranha 3DD, Feast) comes a horrifying new chapter in the Children of the Corn series when Children of the Corn: Runaway arrives on Blu-ray (plus Digital), DVD, Digital, and On Demand March 13th from Lionsgate. The film is based on the original story “Children of the Corn” by Stephen King, the tenth installment of the legendary horror series.