Based on the novella by Stephen King, 1922 will premiere at Fantastic Fest Saturday, September 23rd

The tale is told from the perspective of Wilfred James, the story’s unreliable narrator who admits to killing his wife, Arlette, with his son in Nebraska. But after he buries her body, he finds himself terrorized by rats and, as his life begins to unravel, becomes convinced his wife is haunting him.

The film launches exclusively on Netflix October 20th, starring Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, Dylan Schmid, Kaitlyn Bernard, Brian d’Arcy and Neal McDonough.