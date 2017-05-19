1st Look at Dynasty – Coming to The CW this Fall!

Fallon Carrington is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks. When her father, Blake Carrington, summons Fallon and her brother, Steven, home in Atlanta, Fallon is horrified to learn that the reunion isn’t to announce her promotion – but rather to make the acquaintance of their stepmother-to-be, Cristal.

Family dynasties flow through blood, and Fallon would sooner draw blood than call Cristal “Mom.”

Dynasty is coming this fall to The CW!