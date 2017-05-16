A Behind the Scenes Look at Netflix’s ‘Sense8’

Eight strangers around the globe find themselves connected — first by a violent vision, then by their shared ability to connect with one another’s thoughts and actions, and finally by the urgent need to find out what happened and why. Their need to know goes beyond simple curiosity — as they pursue answers, a mysterious organization hunts them down, intent on destroying them.

Take a deeper look at the second season of Sense8, featuring more action, more heart, more amazing locations, and even more clusters. The all new featurette provides an inside look of what went into making season two, including footage of Lana Wachowski working with the cast on set.