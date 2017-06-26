A Closer Look at the ‘War For The Planet of the Apes’

Fifteen years ago a scientific experiment gone wrong gave rise to a species of intelligent apes and a virus that nearly destroyed the human race. The Simian Flu, as it came to be known, brought humanity to the brink of extinction. The survivors, the few who were immune to the virus, came to envy the dead, while the apes continued to thrive in the safety of the woods north of San Francisco.

With the dawn of their burgeoning civilization, the apes flourished with out human contact until they were discovered by a small band of survivors striving to establish a new colony of their own. The colonists and apes struggled to coexist. But their fragile peace was shattered by Koba, an ape who could not resist taking revenge on his former captors. Caesar, leader of the apes, attempted to restore order. But there was no turning back from the brutal fighting that has already begun.

The embattled colonists sent out frantic distress calls for help, unsure if anyone was even out there to hear them. The signal was received 800 miles north at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, where hundreds of soldiers had taken refuge after the viral apocalypse. These men and women were all that remained of the US Armed Services. Responding to the call, a hardened fighting division, led by a decorated Colonel of the Special Forces, was sent down to join the battle. Caesar and the apes retreated to the woods, but the human forces pursued, determined to destroy the apes once and fall. For two years, the soldiers have been searching in vain for Caesar, who is rumored to be commanding his apes from a base, hidden deep in the woods.

The war rages on…

The War For The Planet Of The Apes is the third and climactic chapter of this blockbuster trilogy. On July 14th, audiences will witness the pivotal moment that determines the fate of human civilization forever and be immersed in the ape leader Caesar’s emotional quest to lead his young society to a new home, even as a war between his belief in family and honor versus the lure of a vengeful reckoning churns within his soul.

Andy Serkis is back to give the most complex and intense performance yet as the majestic Caesar. Unforgettable new characters include two-time Oscar nominee Woody Harrelson as the Colonel, the brash human soldier who believes only an apocalyptic war can salvage the last vestiges of humankind; Steve Zahn as Bad Ape, a lonely chimp who brings heart and humor to the apes in their darkest hour; Amiah Miller as Nova, the human child who becomes an unexpected link between the apes and humanity; Aleks Paunovic as Winter, the stunning but anxious white gorilla; Michael Adamthwaite as Caesar’s gorilla lieutenant, Luca, who forges a bond with Nova; and Ty Olsson as Rex, a turncoat gorilla who works for the Colonel as his “donkey.”

At heart, this is the story of both a military and emotional last stand. As peace between species has collapsed and a renegade band of human soldiers led by an imperious Colonel makes a final, all-out attack, Caesar is hit with an unimaginable personal loss and a dark line inside his psyche is crossed. Now, he is wrestling with merciless impulses and roiling doubts about his own ability to inspire the apes towards freedom. But if the apes are to survive the coming conflict, Caesar must lead. In a time when empathy and compassion have nearly vanished both in the world and his heart, Caesar searches for the grit, sense of fellowship and striving vision to lead the apes towards a future of hope.

War For The Planet Of The Apes opens in theaters nationwide July 14th