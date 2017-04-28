A Special Mother’s Day Message from Amy & Goldie for ‘Snatched’

Get ready for the Mother of all Comedies!

Snatch your tickets now, and BYOM (Bring Your Own Mom) to see Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn in theaters Mother’s Day weekend.

After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton (Amy Schumer) persuades her ultra-cautious mother, Linda (Goldie Hawn) to travel with her to paradise. Polar opposites, Emily and Linda realize that working through their differences as mother and daughter – in unpredictable, hilarious fashion – is the only way to escape the wildly outrageous jungle adventure they have fallen into.

Starring Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Christopher Meloni

In theaters May 12th