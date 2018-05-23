A Supernatural War is Brewing – Ash vs Evil Dead: Season 3 is Arriving on Home Video

Legendary horror icon Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead Franchise) stars in the “truly insane, awe-inspiring, and gruesome” (Merrill Barr, Forbes) final season of Ash vs Evil Dead: Season 3. Experience the final season of the hilarious, critically acclaimed, most-watched comedy series on Starz that follows-up the classic horror film The Evil Dead. Alongside Campbell, Ash vs Evil Dead: Season 3 also stars Lucy Lawless, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo, and newcomer Arielle Carver-O’Neill.

The final season features Ash, who – having gone from urban legend to hometown hero –discovers that he has a daughter. And, when Kelly witnesses a massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, she returns to warn Ash and Pablo.

Blu-ray / DVD / Digital Special Features

Audio Commentary with Executive Producer Rob Tapert on every episode

Ash vs Evil Dead: Season 3, arrives on Digital May 25th and on Blu-ray (plus Digital) and DVD August 21st from Lionsgate