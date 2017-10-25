Action-Packed Thriller ‘American Assassin’ Arriving on Digital and Blu-ray

American Assassin follows the rise of Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), a CIA black-ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton). The pair is then enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan) to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets.

Together, the three discover a pattern in the violence, leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent (Shiva Negar) to stop a mysterious operative (Taylor Kitsch) intent on settling a personal and professional vendetta that could have cataclysmic results.

Based on the best-selling book series by Vince Flynn, the explosive action-packed thriller stars Dylan O’Brien and Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar, Scott Adkins and Taylor Kitsch. American Assassin arrives on Digital November 21st and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray Combo Pack,

and DVD on December 5th from Lionsgate.

4K / BLU-RAY Special Features

“Target Acquired: Creating an American Assassin” Featurette

“Finding Mitch Rapp: Dylan O’Brien” Featurette

“Transfer of Power: Hurley and Ghost” Featurette

“Weaponized: Training and Stunts” Featurette

“In the Field: Locations” Featurette

Alamo Drafthouse Q&A with Dylan O’Brien and Taylor Kitsch

DVD Special Features