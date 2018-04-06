Action Packed Thriller, ‘Traffik’ Releases New Poster

Brea (Paula Patton) and John (Omar Epps) are off for a romantic weekend in the mountains. Isolated at a remote estate, the couple is surprised by the arrival of two friends, Darren (Laz Alonso) and Malia (Roselyn Sanchez.) Just when the weekend starts to get back on track, a violent biker gang turns up and begins to torment them. The foursome are forced to fight for their lives against the gang who will stop at nothing to protect their secrets.

The action packed thriller, Traffik opens April 27th. The film is written and directed by Deon Taylor, and produced by Roxanne Avent, Paula Patton and Taylor.