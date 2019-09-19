Adventures of Dally And Spanky Extended Preview

Inspired by the true animal friendship of a Jack Russell Terrier and a rescued miniature horse, the story of Dally & Spanky’s bond has captivated audiences. This sensational duo has generated millions of video views and is now the inspiration for this brand-new feature film! Addy and Ella are teenaged half-sisters with little in common. When 17-year-old Addy loses her father, she retreats from her family and struggles to deal with his loss. Ella, with her dog Dally, reaches out to create a bond with Addy and Spanky, the miniature horse she’s just inherited from her father.

Not only do the animals get along, but they quickly become a dynamic duo thanks to Addy and Ella’s training. Their act quickly goes viral and wins their high school talent show, bringing the girls closer! Unfortunately, the family realizes that the cost to keep Spanky is too high and they’ll have to send him away. But Addy gets an idea and submits their routine to a popular TV talent show. Now, it’s all or nothing…and ANYTHING can happen!

On DVD and Digital 9/10