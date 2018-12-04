Amazon Studio’s Suspiria Shares “The Transformations” Featurette

Amazon Studio shares a brand new featurette about the makeup work in Amazon Studio’s Suspiria, featuring an interview with Mark Coulier (Prosthetic Makeup Designer) and a look behind-the-scenes in the making of the film.

For those unfamiliar, Suspiria is the story of Young American dancer Susie Bannion. She arrives in 1970s Berlin to audition for the world-renowned Helena Markos Dance Company, stunning the troupe’s famed choreographer, Madame Blanc, with her raw talent. When she vaults to the role of lead dancer, Olga, the previous lead, breaks down and accuses the company’s female directors of being witches. As rehearsals intensify for the final performance of the company’s signature piece, Susie and Madame Blanc grow strangely close, suggesting that Susie’s purpose in the company goes beyond merely dancing. Meanwhile, an inquisitive psychotherapist trying to uncover the company’s dark secrets enlists the help of another dancer, who probes the depths of the studio’s hidden underground chambers, where horrific discoveries await.